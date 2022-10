There were no injuries reported, but it is estimated that the fire caused $80,000 in damage.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — A pregnant woman woke up to a fire on the southside late Tuesday night, officials say.

Just before 10:30 p.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Fenfield for a reported structure fire.

A pregnant woman woke up to the fire after hearing a pop. When she went outside, she discovered that her unit was on fire.