Pregnant 17-year-old shot in back while inside home, deputies say

BCSO said this is the third shooting in the area within weeks of each other.

SAN ANTONIO — A pregnant 17-year-old was inside a home when she was shot in the back, the Bexar County Sheriff's Department said.

The incident happened just before midnight Friday in the 11000 block of Dublin Woods on the city's far west side.

Deputies said the victim and her friends were inside the home when they heard gunshots fired outside. Authorities said that's when the young woman realized she had been hit by a bullet.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital in stable condition. Deputies had received multiple calls for shots fired in the area. They searched the area, but said they have very little information to go off of at this time.

BCSO said this is the third shooting in the area within weeks of each other. No other details were provided.