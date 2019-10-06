SAN ANTONIO — Days after a storm knocked out power for thousands of people, including areas where the lights were off for several days, San Antonio dealt with another round of outages Sunday night.

At the height of the outages Sunday night, more than 20,000 customers were without power, according to CPS Energy's outage map. In a release, CPS Energy said it called in additional crew members and they are mobilized to be dispatched to work throughout the night to safely restore power. By 10:30, the number of customers without power was just over 17,000. At midnight, the number hovered near 11,000, but by 1 a.m., the outages had been limited to just over 3,000 customers, and by 8 a.m., that number was down to about 400.

As of 12 p.m. Monday, the number of customers affected by power outages was down to 107.

Thursday's storm affected more than 300,000 customers, either momentarily or with a sustained outage, according to CPS Energy.