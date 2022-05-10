Seguin residents find disbelief and humor after raccoons knock out power twice in three days

Crews were still repairing the electric substation in Seguin after the city says raccoons damaged the facility.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEGUIN, Texas — Critters caused some power outages in Seguin.

The city says raccoons knocked out transformers at their substation impacting half of the city’s customers over the weekend and on Monday.

The power is back on now—but its not an issue the city is taking lightly.

On Tuesday afternoon, KENS 5 saw crews at the power station repairing some of the damage.

The outages caught neighbors who live near the substation by surprise.

In the city that claims to have one of the world’s biggest nuts…there’s always an animal, trying to find one.

Rosalba Arriaga lives down the street from the power plant.

“I was actually relaxing trying to watch TV and then boom all the lights went off, and I was thinking what happened?” Arriaga told KENS 5.

A raccoon is to blame for going into the east substation at Heideke Street and Martindale Street on the northeast side of Seguin.

According to the city, the first outage occurred late Saturday night from 11:45pm to a little after 1 am. The second outage occurred Monday night from 8:30pm to 9:20 pm.

“It looked like the whole neighborhood was off, I was thinking lightning or something hit one of the poles or electricity,” Arriaga said.

While the outages initially caused a shock—people on social media took the news in stride.

Arriaga is hoping that darkness won’t strike a third time.

“I know there’s some raccoons, I’ve seen some before but I didn’t know it was raccoons, it’s hard to believe that raccoons are doing some kind of damage,” Arriaga said.

The City of Seguin says it’s working with LCRA, who owns the substation to find a solution to this issue. The city says in these types of situations, they have a plan to feed circuits from a different substation and restore power to customers quickly.