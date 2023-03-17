Power outages across San Antonio

Right now, several people are without power as storms move through our area.

SAN ANTONIO — More than 500 people are without power as storms move out of our area heading south.

4:30 a.m.: According to the CPS Energy outage map, there are 11 active outages affecting roughly 5,077 customers.

5:30 a.m.: There were nine active outages affecting 581 people.

There are currently six roads closed in Bexar County.

