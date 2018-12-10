SAN ANTONIO — Electricity is down at Katherine Stinson Middle School and the surrounding area on the northwest side, according to a district spokesperson.

Stinson Middle School is located on the northwest side at 13200 Skyhawk Dr, San Antonio, TX 78249.

Brandeis High School nearby was also affected by the power outage, but their power is back on.

Stinson Middle School's power could be down for a few hours according to the spokesperson with the Northside Independent School District.

Parents have been notified.

A CPS outage map cited 'damage to CPS energy equipment' in the area.

"Stinson's portables do have electricity and there is backup lighting in restrooms for these type of situations.No student is sitting in the dark. The school is taking advantage of the natural light in the building. Breakfast was addressed and the staff has a plan for lunch," NISD Spokesperson Barry Perez said.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

© 2018 KENS