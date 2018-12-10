SAN ANTONIO — Electricity is back on at Katherine Stinson Middle School and the surrounding area on the northwest side, according to CPS Energy.

Power went down Friday morning at Stinson Middle School and Brandeis High School nearby.

Back to school for @NISDStinson . Power is back on! Thanks for your patience @NISD pic.twitter.com/R5PP1QcVnc — CPS Energy ????? (@cpsenergy) October 12, 2018

A CPS outage map cited 'damage to CPS energy equipment' in the area.

"Stinson's portables do have electricity and there is backup lighting in restrooms for these type of situations.No student is sitting in the dark. The school is taking advantage of the natural light in the building. Breakfast was addressed and the staff has a plan for lunch," NISD Spokesperson Barry Perez said.

