U.S. Coast Guard seize hundreds fish caught illegally

Officials said a crew was alerted of three anglers illegally fishing near Corpus Christi.

They were caught 15 miles off the coast, which is when crews seized 350 lbs. of red snapper and fishing gear. The boat was also seized.

"Illegal fishing threatens the security of our maritime border and the prosperity of our marine ecosystems," said Petty Officer 1st Class Samuel Hogan, living marine resources boarding officer, Cutter Benjamin Dailey. "We will continue working closely with our agency partners to minimize the negative impacts of illegal activities in federal waters."

A lancha is a fishing boat used by Mexican fishermen that is approximately 20-30 feet long with a slender profile, having one outboard motor, and is capable of traveling at speeds exceeding 30 mph. Lanchas are frequently used to transport illegal narcotics to the U.S. and illegally fish in the United States’ Exclusive Economic Zone near the U.S./Mexico border in the Gulf of Mexico, officials said.

If you witness suspicious activity or illegal fishing out to 200 miles offshore, please contact the U.S. Coast Guard at 361-939-0450.

