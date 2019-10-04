SAN ANTONIO — The city's Pothole Patrol is preparing to hit the streets to patch spots all over San Antonio. The crew has a big goal that can’t be reached without your help.

Stand clear of the heavy equipment and watch the cones. When the Pothole Patrol rolls up, tire-killers are no match for the guys in orange.

"The goal behind pothole patrol is to give residents better streets," said Jenny DeLeon, an officer with the City of San Antonio’s Transportation and Capital Improvements.

The department is determined to take care of potholes, fast.

"Our residents can call 311 or use the 311 app to report a pothole," said DeLeon.

Once they get the call, the Pothole Patrol will patch up the problem within two business days.



"We have 16 crews dedicated specifically just for potholes," said DeLeon. "The pothole itself only takes 15 to 20 minutes to fix."



With the pothole on River Birch patched, the crew is ready to fix more holes. This month, they’ll fix 9,999 more potholes. Usually, the crews patch 5,000 potholes in one month.

The Pothole Patrol is conducting an April blitz where they hope to fill 10,000 potholes. To reach their goal, the city needs your help spotting the broken asphalt. For the sake of all our vehicle’s tires, suspension and alignment, let’s put the Pothole Patrol to work.