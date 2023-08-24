Poth ISD students evacuated off campus by buses due to cut gas line

Those high school students who drive were released immediately.

SAN ANTONIO — Poth Independent School District have evacuated students off campus after a gas line was accidently cut by workers on Thursday afternoon, according to the district's Facebook page.

The post says the gas line is at the corner of Titcomb and Schneider and the district says all parents should pick up their children at the Floresville Event Center beginning at 1 p.m.

According to the district their elementary students were evacuated by bus first, followed by junior high, then high school. Those high school students who could drive were released immediately, the district said.

The district's superintendent said all students and staff were safe and accounted for during the process.

"Thank you to all students, staff, caregivers, the Floresville Event Center, and first responders for helping us carry out our reunification plan effectively," Poth ISD Superintendent Ashley Chohlis said.