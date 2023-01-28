DNA confirms skull found near Poteet Flea Market is woman who went missing six years ago

The family received confirmation Saturday afternoon and can now begin the healing process, according to a Facebook post.

SAN ANTONIO — DNA has confirmed that a human skull found back in Sept. 2021 near the Poteet Flea Market belongs to Maria Jesus Llamas who went missing over six years ago, according to a Facebook page.

The post says the family received DNA confirmation of the remains Saturday afternoon and can now begin the healing process.

The family was told Bexar County Medical Examiner was unable to retrieve DNA from the skull since they were 'too bleached'.

The skull was later sent to forensic investigators at the University of North Texas and the family was told the process could take months to years.

The family can now eventually receive closure after those results have been provided.

Maria Jesus Llamas was a wife, mother and grandmother who had Alzheimer's and vanished back in November 2016.

She was last seen at The Poteet Flea Market shopping with her husband where, at some point, she wandered off. Surveillance video captured her final moments walking through the market.

According to the family's Facebook post, dove hunters located a human skull on private land between the Poteet Flea Market and the area where Mrs. Llamas purse was found back in Dec. 2016.

The post says, no memorial has yet been scheduled but will be announced once arrangements are made.

