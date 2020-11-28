Poteet ISD says student will be remote learning this coming week due to county's COVID cases

POTEET, Texas — Poteet Independent School District posted on Facebook that students will be remote learning this coming week due to the high number of coronavirus cases in Atascosa County.
The Facebook post was published around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The district says all staff will be returning Monday, but will be tested starting at 7:30 a.m.
Read their full statement here:
"Good morning. Poteet ISD students will be staying home due to the high number of cases in Atascosa County and in an effort to keep our students safe. Students will be remote learning this coming week. All staff will be returning to work on Monday. Staff will be tested on Monday. Testing will begin at 7:30 starting at elementary and working through the schools. Thank you."
Related links on KENS 5: