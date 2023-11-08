Images show Poteet volunteer firefighters battling flames that killed an elderly woman

Pictures by the Poteet Volunteer Fire Department show just how big and dangerous the fire was.

POTEET, Texas — An elderly woman has died after a devastating fire in Poteet Thursday evening.

The woman was found inside a gutted home around 9pm Thursday.

The Atascosa County Fire Marshal said someone who escaped from the burning home called first responders to say a woman was still trapped inside.

Even though volunteers arrived within minutes from Poteet, Leming, Rossville and Jourdanton, fire officials said the fire was too hot and dangerous to try and save the woman.

Fire Marshal Devin Wilborn said the search for a cause is ongoing and that the Poteet Police Department is the lead agency on the case.

Wilborn said the woman who was found dead will not be named until her identification is confirmed and her family is found.

Pictures by the Poteet Volunteer Fire Department show just how big and dangerous the fire was.

Poteet Fire Chief Curtis Adams said while everyone regrets the loss of life, he is proud his all-volunteer force kept the fire from spreading to the rest of the block in a tightly packed neighborhood.

Rick Flores is the President of the department said while volunteers fought flames, lots of citizens showed up to support their efforts.

“They brought chicken on a stick and tacos. The neighbors, there is a family, Balderas, Jaime Balderas and his family, they brought out Gatorades, waters,” Flores said, adding “The surrounding people also brought ice. It was just amazing and great to see!"

Adams said this is an exceptionally busy season for his small department.

“If it’s not fighting structure fires, we’re working car accidents, and right now, as dry as it is, we have no rain, so we’re working a lot of wildland fires also,” Adams said.

All volunteer fire departments across the region need back up now as they fight big fires, blistering heat and high winds.