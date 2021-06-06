'I'm so proud of him': Spring ISD confers posthumous high school diploma to teen who died a hero at Matagorda Beach

Two years after his death, Joseph Thomas' family walked across the stage to receive his diploma at Spring High School's graduation for the class of 2021.

SPRING, Texas — It's a moment every parent dreams of, watching their child walk across the stage and receive their high school diploma. But for James Thomas, his wife and daughter, it's a moment they knew would never be possible.

"I wish he were here every day," Joseph's father James Thomas said. "What happened to Joseph was a tragic event."

"Everybody knew who Joseph Thomas was," his sister Jamie said.

The class of 2021 paid tribute to their fallen friend and his family on Sunday night. Spring ISD conferred a posthumous graduation diploma to Joseph. His sister walked the stage for her brother.

"I would rather watch him do it," Jamie said. "But I'm proud that I'm able to have the opportunity to do it for him and receive his diploma and close this chapter."

It was an emotional night.

"I know he deserves this recognition and for people to know his name," Jamie said.

The tribute means so much to a family who is still mourning their beloved son. His legacy will live on in eight of his fellow classmates who were awarded the Joseph Thomas Memorial Scholarship.