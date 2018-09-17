UVALDE, Texas - The Uvalde Police Department said city officials were examining a "possible sinkhole" near the Uvalde County Courthouse Monday morning.

It was discovered in the 100 block of North Getty Street.

"Crews are currently inspecting and taking necessary precautions to repair the damaged street. Expect delays and use an alternate route if possible," UPD said in a statement.

The police department also said that Uvalde Public Works Director Juan Zamora was investigating the discovery.

© 2018 KENS