Possible home invasion leaves one man dead, another injured

Police are not sure if this was a home invasion or not, but they say that everything occurred at the doorway entrance.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and another injured after a possible home invasion on the southeast side of town Sunday night.

It happened around 9:37 p.m. on the 4000 block of East Southcross.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the chest and another man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the top of his foot.

Both were single gunshot wounds and both men were taken to BAMC to be treated for their wounds.

An SAPD sergeant at the scene says the man that was shot in the chest was pronounced deceased when he arrived at BAMC. Police are not sure if this was a home invasion or not, but they say that everything occurred at the doorway entrance.

Police are interviewing some individuals at the apartment complex, but say that there are no witnesses. Officials do say they have high hopes the detectives will figure out exactly what occurred.

This is a developing story.

