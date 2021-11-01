Possible drowning reported near Downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a drowning after a man was found dead in the river, police said.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of South Alamo for a reported drowning around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to SAPD.
Police said when they arrived, they found a man in the river banks. SAPD said they did not know the identity of the victim.
They said they did not know the cause of the death.
Details were preliminary as this is in the beginning stages of the investigation, SAPD said.