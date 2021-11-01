Possible drowning reported near Downtown San Antonio

Details were preliminary as this is in the beginning stages of the investigation, SAPD said.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a drowning after a man was found dead in the river, police said.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of South Alamo for a reported drowning around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to SAPD.

Police said when they arrived, they found a man in the river banks. SAPD said they did not know the identity of the victim.

They said they did not know the cause of the death.