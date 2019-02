SAN ANTONIO — Olga Martinez, President of Villa Coronado Neighborhood Association, has been pushing for change along Roosevelt Avenue between 410 and Del Lago Parkway.

“One death is one too many,” Martinez said. “We need change and we need it now.”

White crosses mark where 13 people have lost their lives trying to cross the road. There are no crosswalks between Santa Rita Street and Del Lago Parkway for pedestrians.

“I’m afraid to cross,” resident George Sendejo said.

Sendejo has had more than 10 close calls and one of the 13 crosses along the road represents his friend.

Martinez said after a story on KENS 5, Texas Department of Transportation, TCI, and a county commissioner had a joint meeting to see what needed to be done to make the area safer.

Martinez said they proposed to add more lighting in the area, a crosswalk and re-striping the roads. A spokesperson with the TxDOT said they are still exploring options.

