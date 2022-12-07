The fire chief said the suspect had been trapped for hours.

LITHONIA, Ga. — Police and fire crews are on the scene of a DeKalb County Little Caesars where a suspected burglar was pulled from an exhaust vent after getting trapped Tuesday morning.

DeKalb County police told 11Alive that crews responded around 9:20 a.m. at the pizza restaurant off Covington Highway. The fire chief said the suspect had been in there for hours.

Authorities say the man was discovered by Army recruiters working next door as they came into work for the day. By 10:30 a.m., 11Alive crews on scene saw the man being removed.

"I'm not sure what time the restaurant closes at night but the oven still gives off heat after they close I imagine," DeKalb Fire Cpt. Jason Daniels said. "For him to get down into the pipe and escape with no injuries, again he had to do it in a certain window of time when the oven was cool enough and obviously nobody was there."

The man walked into an ambulance shortly after being removed and was taken to the hospital. We were told he was thirsty and hungry.

