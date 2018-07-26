The San Antonio River Walk's Museum Reach pedestrian sidewalk next to the CPSE Headquarters, between McCullough Avenue and Brooklyn Avenue will be closed starting Friday.

Sundt Construction will relocate a stormwater drainage system to accommodate construction of a new parking garage facility on the property. Portions of the river trail system will be blocked during this process, but river barge access will not be significantly altered.

Alternate routes, including ADA and Go Rio access, are available on Brooklyn Ave near the San Antonio River Lock and Dam. Officials will post signage informing visitors of the closure and alternate routes during this time.

