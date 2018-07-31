SAN MARCOS — The San Marcos Fire Department says a portable methamphetamine lab was found at an abandoned Burger King.

San Marcos police were responding to a call for a suspicious person around 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon when they discovered a backpack at a makeshift camp behind the abandoned building.

Several containers were found inside the backpack, which detectives recognized as the makings of a methamphetamine laboratory.

The San Marcos Fire Department’s Hazmat unit, the Fire Marshal’s Office and the Hays County Narcotics Task Force were all called out to help dispose of the components in the backpack.

Police are still trying to figure out who was making the meth and no arrests have yet been made.

