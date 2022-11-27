Port Aransas Santa sand sculpture almost complete

Every year, Visit Port Aransas invites different sculptors from across the country to come and put together a sandy Christmas masterpiece for the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Santa sand sculpture is almost complete in Port Aransas. This year's Santa sculpture is in a golf cart in true style over in the beach town.

Albert Lucio is a sculptor from Austin, he spoke with 3NEWS and explained how easy the sand is to work with here in the Coastal Bend. "Being out here sculpting, the sand is beautiful. It's the best sand I would say the U.S. The weather is nice. It's a lot better than a lot of places in Texas, it's been a great weekend."

The Santa in a golf cart will be up for full display until January 3rd. You are invited to go out and enjoy it from now until then.

