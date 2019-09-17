SAN ANTONIO — A doorbell camera caught the moment a bandit stole a package from a porch on the far northwest side of San Antonio.

"It was terribly frustrating…a feeling of powerlessness and violation because there is nothing you can do about it," homeowner Bob Lancaster said.

He said the package was dropped off at his home last Thursday.

He said package contained precious heirlooms: Pictures of his wife’s in-laws who passed away.

"I think these were the only copies of those photos that they had in original frames," he said. “These were one of a kind and irreplaceable."

The home camera captured the crook grabbing the package and taking off in a dark SUV. Lancaster said he found the box few blocks away from his home empty.

Porch theft is now a felony in Texas and punishable by up to ten years in prison. Pirate porches convicted could face $10,000 fine.

Lancaster is now turning to the community for help tracking down the crook and pleading with the criminal to return the family photos. "Just return them to our front porch, no questions asked," he said.



