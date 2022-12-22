Family members stuck out in cold as firefighters extinguish porch fire

Only moderate damage was caused to the home from the fire.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire that started on the porch ignited a home just north of downtown causing moderate damage.

It happened on the 1600 block of Lee Hall near I-10 around 1:35 a.m. Thursday.

When crews first arrived the fire was working it's way from the front porch to the interior of the house. Family members were stuck outside in their backyard as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

The battalion chief says its unclear how the fire began, but say it caused moderate damage to the front of the house.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

