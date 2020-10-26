Popular River Walk restaurant closes for good

The Mexican Manhattan shut down at 8 p.m. on Sunday, acccording to owner Larry Karam and son of the original founder, Tony Karam.

SAN ANTONIO — The owner of the Mexican Manhattan Restaurant announced Sunday that it is closing for good after 62 years in operations.

The restaurant shut down at 8 p.m. on Sunday, acccording to owner Larry Karam and son of the original founder, Tony Karam.

“The decision did not come lightly of course, but it’s time to smell the roses,” said Karam. “After 62 years of making tacos, I would like to spend time with my family and travel.”

The restaurant opened serving Mexican food in 1958 and eventually expanded to three buildings and a patio overlooking the famous San Antonio River Walk. Its ownership stayed in the family and the business was passed down from Tony to his sons when he died in 1975.