Popular Beacon Hill restaurant closes its doors due to lack of staffing

"I was waiting tables last Sunday because we couldn't find anybody to wait tables," the owner said.

SAN ANTONIO — In a neighborhood filled with landmarks and charm, one restaurant owner is making a little history of his own.



"I tell French people what's going on here and they're like, 'No, you're lying, that's not possible,'" Jean-Francois Poujol said.

For the first time ever in his 14 years of owning restaurants, Poujol was forced to close his doors due to a lack of staffing.

"We're pretty much operating at 30%. I used to have 25 (employees) and now I have maybe seven," he said.

Those seven people to run not just one, but two Poujol-owned restaurants on Beacon Hill. He also owns Julia's Bisto just next door to Sohill.



The reasoning behind the lack of labor? Pujol blames increases in COVID-19 unemployment stipends.

"People make more staying home than coming back to work," he said.



Though those stipends have since expired, CBS reports the latest revised stimulus bill would restore that $600-a-week boost in unemployment benefits.

Shortly after that President Donald Trump tweeted that he would shut down COVID-19 relief negotiations until after the election, he later stated he would be open to approving "standalone" funding for certain measures.