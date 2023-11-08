City of San Antonio to keep pools open until September 24

The typical public pool season runs through the middle of August, but several pools will remain open for the period of August 14-September 24.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — With record-setting heat this summer and days of triple digits with no end in sight, it's clear that San Antonians are going to need ways to cool off.

That's why the City of San Antonio is extending the public pool season for some select pools. The typical public pool season runs through the middle of August, but several pools will remain open for the period of August 14-September 24.

“Extended Pool Seasons continue to be a part of our aquatics operations each year,” said Homer Garcia III, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We know that our community needs places to stay cool, even as many in our city return back to school and college.”

Nine pools will remain open on the weekends. In addition to weekend hours, Roosevelt Pool and Woodlawn Lake Pool will be open on select weekday evenings.

See the opening hours of each of the nine pools below:

Cuellar

1 – 8 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday

502 S.W. 36th St.

Heritage

1 – 8 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday

1423 S Ellison Dr.

LBJ

1 – 8 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday

10700 Nacogdoches Rd.

Lincoln

1 – 8 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday

2803 E. Commerce

Normoyle

1 – 8 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday

700 Culberson

Roosevelt

5 – 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday;

1 – 8 p.m. Saturday & Sunday

Tuesday-Thursday, Saturday & Sunday

330 Roosevelt

San Pedro

1 – 8 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday

2200 N. Flores

Southside Lions

1 – 8 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday

3100 Hiawatha