It's not summer anymore, but you can get in one last free swim at a San Antonio pool this weekend before the season officially closes. Sunday, September 30 is the last day of the pool season.

Regional Pool Season comes to an end Sept. 30. Get your last swim in for the season today and tomorrow from 1pm-7pm at four City pools! #FREE

đź’¦Heritage, 1423 Ellison Dr.

đź’¦Lady Bird Johnson, 10700 Nacogdoches

đź’¦Southside Lions, 3100 Hiawatha

💦Woodlawn, 221 Alexander Ave. pic.twitter.com/XMGQyH1781 — SAParksandRec (@SAParksandRec) September 29, 2018

You can swim for free at Heritage, Lady Bird Johnson, Southside Lions and Woodlawn.

Open swim takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The regional pools will remain open through September 30.

Go to saparksandrec.com for more information, and remember to bring your bathing suit!

