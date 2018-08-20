The summer season is winding down but you still have time to hit the pool. San Antonio Parks and Recreation is extending its pool season.

You can swim for free at Heritage, Lady Bird Johnson, Southside Lions and Woodlawn.

Open swim takes place Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Lap swim is offered Tuesday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The Aqua Zumba classes will continue at Southside Lions and Woodlawn pools.

The regional pools will remain open through September 30.

Go to saparksandrec.com for more information, and remember to bring your bathing suit!

