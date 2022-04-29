Remains found positively identified as missing Spring woman Taylor Pomaski

Taylor Pomaski had been missing since April of 2021. The remains were found in December.

HOUSTON — Remains found late last year have been positively identified as a Spring woman who had been missing since April of last year.

Taylor Pomaski, 29, was reported missing by family members on April 27, 2021. Investigators, at the time, called her disappearance suspicious.

The remains were located by Texas Equusearch in north Harris County in December and on Friday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed it was her.

At the time of her disappearance, Pomaski was dating former NFL player Kevin Ware. Investigators considered him a suspect in the case, but no charges have been filed. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on an unrelated charge.