Pollos Asados, the southeast-side Mexican restaurant, will remain closed for at least another day.

The restaurant at 4642 Rigsby Avenue has been closed the past two days due to electrical issues, which were not resolved Thursday.

Back in September 2017, owner Frank Garcia owner was forced to close their doors after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality filed a lawsuit claiming the smoke fuming from the grill was violating the Texas Clean Air Act.

The restaurant re-opened in April after installing a new filtration and smoke scrubbing system.

With the latest issues keeping the restaurant's doors closed in late June, some neighbors say they're not sure the business will survive. They also said the restaurant has had to close early several times recently.

