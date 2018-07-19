SAN ANTONIO — Pollos Asados, the southeast-side Mexican restaurant, reopened after having to close due to electrical issues.

Back on June 28, the restaurant at 4642 Rigsby Avenue, announced it would be closed until further notice to address the issues.

This followed a closure of several months in 2017. Owner Frank Garcia was forced to close after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality filed a lawsuit claiming the smoke fuming from the grill was violating the Texas Clean Air Act.

The restaurant re-opened in April after installing a new filtration and smoke scrubbing system.

© 2018 KENS