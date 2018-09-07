July’s Free Second Sunday at the UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures featured members of the local Polish community sharing their heritage and traditions.

The Polish community has been hard at work on a new Polish Heritage Center in Panna Maria and delivered updates on its status.

Hands-on crafts and stories from the “Old Polish Quarter,” the neighborhood razed to build HemisFair, were also featured.

The Polish Mazurka Dancers, led by 47-year TexasFolklife Festival veteran Genny Kosub Kraus, performed and taught their popular dances.

Polish history in the Lone Star State dates all the way back to 1818.

© 2018 KENS