SAN ANTONIO — It was a terrifying night for one woman, after she was held at gunpoint by four men who stole her car, according to police.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday at West Thompson Place on the southwest side.

Police said the four men carjacked the woman's vehicle while holding her at gunpoint.

A few hours later, around 1;00 a.m. Sunday, deputies spotted the car and the suspects at a home on 38th Street, also on the west side.

All four men were arrested, and police weapons they had were confiscated.

One woman was also taken into custody.

No word yet on their charges.