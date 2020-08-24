Police: Woman arrested after running car over another woman, killing her

The suspect was arrested for Manslaughter and booked into the Medina County Jail.

NATALIA, Texas — The Natalia Police Department has arrested a 32-year-old woman accused of running a car over another woman, killing her.

The incident took place around 7 p.m. Saturday in Medina County.

Police said Tina Rendon ran her car over 28-year-old Brittnee Jones. Police said Jones was attempting to stop Rendon from leaving.

Police said an initial investigation determined an altercation had taken place and Rendon appeared to be "impaired" when the officer arrived.

Rendon was arrested for Manslaughter and booked into the Medina County Jail.