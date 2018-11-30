SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Officer's Association is calling on Police Chief William McManus to be placed on administrative leave while the state attorney general pursues litigation against the city of San Antonio.

The city is being sued for violating the state’s sanctuary cities law.

In a written statement SAPOA president Mike Helle says the lawsuit "totally vindicates the position our organization took earlier this year when we called out the Chief for his brazen disregard of Texas law.”

“We said at the time, that the Chief’s action’s violated state law and that he may have very well put lives in danger by releasing unknown illegal aliens into our city,” Helle writes.

The lawsuit, filed in Travis County district court this afternoon, is the first one against a Texas city since the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the state’s controversial law in March. Texas Senate Bill 4, or SB4 as it is known, allows local law enforcement officers to question a person’s immigration status.

The union also asks the City to appoint an Interim Chief of Police and to investigate whether McManus lied to City Council regarding his approach to enforcing SB4.

© 2018 KENS