TYLER, Texas — A Tyler woman arrested last week is accused of forging an over $1 million check in an attempt to purchase a house, police documents show.

Mary Strobel, 27, is charged with forgery greater than $300,000 out of Smith County and fraudulent purchase of a firearm out of Bossier Parish, Louisiana. She was booked into the Smith County Jail Feb. 22 and released last Friday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Strobel and another man, who is not facing charges currently, attempted to purchase a Tyler home listed for $1.2 million.

A realtor reported to the police that contracts were signed by the buyer and seller agreeing that the home would be sold for $1.1 million. A proof of funds document was also presented, showing that Strobel and the other buyer had slightly over $1.1 million in a bank account, the affidavit explained.

However, some of the money for the purchase was never received, and the realtor then contacted the bank to learn that Strobel or the man did not have accounts at that bank. The realtor said she realized the document they gave was fraudulent, the affidavit stated.

When police contacted the bank, a representative said the word, “business,” was misspelled on the proof of funds form and the man working with Strobel had an account with the bank but it had nowhere near $1.1 million in it, the affidavit said.

In an interview with police, Strobel said she and the man backed out of buying the house because “something felt off.” She could not define what the reason was for backing out, and she denied signing any contracts or forging the document, according to the affidavit.

When problems with the money arose, the realtors and title company said they shut off contact with Strobel, but Strobel said she was one who shut off communication. Strobel would not give specific answers regarding her banking information, and police ended the conversation due to her “dishonesty,” the affidavit read.

A realtor also told police that Strobel claimed to be pregnant with quadruplets and Strobel told police in a previous case that it was triplets. She told the realtors that she received money for the house through three deaths in the family and inheritance, the affidavit stated.