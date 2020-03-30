GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas — Two men were booked into the Guadalupe County Adult Detention Center after investigators said they found several different types of drugs in their vehicle.

The suspects have been identified as 22-year-old Brandon Murrell and 26-year-old Dequentin Greer, both from San Antonio.

Investigators stopped Murrell and Greer in the 200 block of Crimson Tree in Cibolo. Authorities said they found five OxyContin pills, 127 ecstasy pills, nine Xanax pills, 473.18 grams of Promethazine syrup, .22 grams of marijuana, a handgun and $565.00.

During the investigation, authorities were told that Murrell and Greer were delivering the narcotics.

Both suspects were booked into the Guadalupe County Adult Detention Center on several drug charges.

