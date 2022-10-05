Police trying to figure out what led to death of man following a shooting

SAN ANTONIO — Police are trying to piece together what led to the death of a man at a sports bar on the city's west side Tuesday morning.
It all happened around 2 a.m. at Perfect Score on the west side near Ingram Park Mall. Police were called to the scene after multiple shots were fired. They say it happened after several cars were doing doughnuts and driving erratically in the parking lot.
At some point, a group of people who were not in the car got into a fight with the drivers, which is when the people in the car began shooting.
One man was shot but police don't know if that's what killed him as the victim also tripped and fell and hit his head.