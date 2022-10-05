Police trying to figure out what led to death of man following a shooting

While the man was shot in his side, police say he also tripped and hit his head so it's unclear how exactly he died.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are trying to piece together what led to the death of a man at a sports bar on the city's west side Tuesday morning.

It all happened around 2 a.m. at Perfect Score on the west side near Ingram Park Mall. Police were called to the scene after multiple shots were fired. They say it happened after several cars were doing doughnuts and driving erratically in the parking lot.

At some point, a group of people who were not in the car got into a fight with the drivers, which is when the people in the car began shooting.