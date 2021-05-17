Navy: Two training jets collided in midair near Ricardo. One aircraft landed safely at NAS-Kingsville, two pilots safely ejected from the other.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Chief of Naval Air Training confirmed that two T-45 Goshawk training jets collided in midair in Ricardo on Monday.
One jet landed safely at Naval Air Station Kingsville. Two pilots in the other aircraft safely ejected about nine miles south of Kingsville in Ricardo, authorities said.
One pilot was taken to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Kleberg for minor injuries.
The incident is currently under investigation and the U.S. Navy is cooperating fully with local authorities, officials said.
If you come across any aircraft debris, please report the location to (361) 516-6303. Officials ask that no one attempts to move or touch any aircraft debris.
Original reports from the scene indicated that only one aircraft crashed, but Navy officials gave an update just after 2 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Five Orange Grove High School students arrested on felony charges for hazing incident, police searching for sixth student involved
- Corpus Christi native publishes book to help normalize disabilities, becomes best selling author
- City opens second COVID-19 vaccine location in anticipation of large crowds for new age group
- Island Report: Destruction of Waves Resort is underway
- Joe Gazin announces he will retire from KIII-TV at the end of May
- Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Coastal Bend. Here's what you need to know.