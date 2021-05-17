Navy: Two training jets collided in midair near Ricardo. One aircraft landed safely at NAS-Kingsville, two pilots safely ejected from the other.

Navy officials said if you encounter any debris, do not attempt to pick it up.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Chief of Naval Air Training confirmed that two T-45 Goshawk training jets collided in midair in Ricardo on Monday.

One jet landed safely at Naval Air Station Kingsville. Two pilots in the other aircraft safely ejected about nine miles south of Kingsville in Ricardo, authorities said.

One pilot was taken to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Kleberg for minor injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation and the U.S. Navy is cooperating fully with local authorities, officials said.

If you come across any aircraft debris, please report the location to (361) 516-6303. Officials ask that no one attempts to move or touch any aircraft debris.

Original reports from the scene indicated that only one aircraft crashed, but Navy officials gave an update just after 2 p.m.

