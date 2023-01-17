Police suspect wrong-way driver of driving while intoxicated, causing crash

Surprisingly, neither driver was seriously injured in the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a driver suspected of driving under the influence was going the wrong way on I-35 near San Pedro Avenue, when he crashed into another driver.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday near downtown San Antonio.

Police received a call about a wrong-way driver in that area, then just seconds later, reports of a head-on collision in the same location.

Officers said the driver drove for several miles going the wrong direction before he crashed head-on into another driver.

Surprisingly, neither were seriously injured. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution. The driver was evaluated at the scene, then arrested on suspicion of DWI.

