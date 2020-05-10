Police chief: Suspect runs car over Leon Valley police officer, two other officers shoot suspect

Two officers shot at the suspect, striking him at least two times, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A Leon Valley police officer was run over during a traffic stop, and other officers at the scene shot at the suspect, the Leon Valley Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2:55 a.m. Monday on Peach Tree Street near Bandera Road.

Police said the male suspect was being uncooperative with police, and at some point, reversed his vehicle, running over a police officer.

That's when two officers shot at the suspect, striking him at least two times, police said.

The officer was taken to University Hospital with broken bones.

Leon Valley Chief of Police Joseph Salvaggio said the suspect's condition is unknown at this time. But they were shot in the chest, "so it's probably serious - critical, but unknown at this time."

Chief Salvaggio said no one else was injured.