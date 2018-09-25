SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s assistance in solving the murder of Evaristo Sierra, who was shot and killed nine years ago.

According to police, a friend found the 31-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound in a home on the 12200 block of Maverick Bluff on the northeast side.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing a four-door gold vehicle with several black males inside flee the area at the time of the incident, but it is still unclear whether or not they were involved, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that may lead to an arrest of those responsible.

Anyone with tips is urged to call 210-224-STOP (7867) and may choose to remain anonymous.

