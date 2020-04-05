SAN ANTONIO — Editor's Note: The above video shows the live scene from the Feb. 15 shooting.

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed while driving with his two children in the back seat, and the shooter has not been caught, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around noon, Feb. 15, on the city's east side.

Police said Shaheen Abdulhadi Elkhalili was exiting Foster Road from I-10 when a suspect drove up next to him and fired shots.

That's when Elkhalili rear-ended a vehicle before crashing into a guardrail. He died at the scene. Authorities said his children were unharmed.

The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a blue early 1990s two-toned single cab Chevy or GMC pick-up truck.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.