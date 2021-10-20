Police still searching for suspect accused of stabbing man outside gas station

Police said the victim was drinking beer with multiple people at the listed location when the suspect got out of his truck and stabbed him.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man accused stabbing another man multiples times.

The incident happened on Friday, Sept. 24, at 10:11 p.m. at a gas station on 27 Enrique Barrera Parkway on the city's west side.

The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Roy Salinas Jr.

Police said Salinas was drinking beer with multiple people at the listed location when the suspect got out of a dark colored Chevy truck that was stopped by the gas pumps.

The suspect approached Salinas and stabbed him multiple times, police said. He then took off on West Commerce on foot.

Salinas died as a result of his injuries. If anyone has any information about this incident, you are urged to contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website here.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.