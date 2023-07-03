Police still searching for man who led them on chase across two cities early Tuesday

Officers in New Braunfels initially tried to pull the man over on I-35, but he failed to stop.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police are still searching for a man who led them on a chase across two cities early Tuesday morning.

New Braunfels Police (NBPD) initially tried to pull the suspect over on I-35 in around 1:30 a.m. for driving eratically. He failed to stop and that is when the chase began.

Police say the suspect had two passengers in the car with him.

NBPD gave chase all the way into San Antonio, stopping one time near I-10 to drop off one passenger, before crashing into a utility pole at East Southcross and Pecan Grove.

Following the crash, the driver bailed out and took off running. The remaining passenger was detained by police.

The sergeant says that person is not expected to face any charges since he was just a passenger.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

CPS Energy will be checking out the structural integrity of the pole that was hit.

Police have not yet located the driver.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.