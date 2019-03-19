SAN ANTONIO — Police say the gunmen who shot and killed a local rapper after a concert on the northwest side of the city over a year ago are still at large.

Christopher Polk was just 25 years old when he was killed while driving off Loop 410 near Evers Road. Polk’s mother said the night he died, Christopher told her he loved her before leaving the house.

“He ran down the stairs, closed the door and never came back,” Elizabeth Polk said. “Three hours later, I got the call."

Christopher was killed on the night of February 24, 2018. Police said he was driving on Loop 410 when two cars boxed him in and began shooting. Christopher died at the scene in what police said was a targeted attack.

Elizabeth said he left behind a young daughter along with two siblings. “He has an amazing daughter that misses him, and she asks for her daddy every day,” she said.

The musician is remembered by friends as the best rapper in the city, and was recently made an honorary performer at South by Southwest by close friend Greg Griffin.

Police are still searching for the gunmen responsible for Christopher’s murder while his family just wants answers.

“He was a human being who didn’t deserve what they did to him,” Elizabeth said. “I want to know what happened, and I want justice for my son."

Crimestoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who has information that would lead to an arrest of the person or persons responsible for the murder.

In the past year, his family has started a scholarship fund for Taft High School students in memory of Christopher, who was an alumnus of the school and played on the football team.