SAN ANTONIO — A woman and child are safe and a man is in custody following a standoff with the San Antonio Police Department.

The incident took place just before midnight Sunday on Hardy Oak Boulevard near Stone Oak Parkway on the north side.

Police said the man was holding the child and woman hostage in an apartment, allegedly threatening to shoot if they called for help.

The woman was able to contact police, throwing a pillow out the window to show authorities where to enter.

SAPD surrounded the apartment and both the woman and child got out of the building. Police said the suspect has been in jail before.