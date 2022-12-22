Police situation has traffic backed on west-side

Loop 410 North at Marbach is impacted as well as Loop 410 South at Medina Base.

SAN ANTONIO — A police situation is causing problems for traffic on the west-side Thursday morning.

The incident began around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and is continuing Thursday morning.

Traffic from both south and northbound lanes of Loop 410 are closed near Highway 90 as police work to clear the situation.

All traffic is being diverted off the highway and onto the frontage road.

You are asked to find an alternate route if this is part of your morning commute.

