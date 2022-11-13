The suspect is still at large and the area is under a shelter-in-place order, according to the University of Virginia Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Three people died and two were hurt after a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday night, according to University President Jim Ryan and campus police.

Here's what we know: The shooting took place at the Culbreth Garage on Culbreth Road. University police issued an initial alert around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. The two other victims hurt in the shooting are receiving medical care.

The University of Virginia Police Department identified the suspect as Christopher Darnell Jones, who is at large and considered armed and dangerous. Ryan said he is a UVA student.

Authorities described Jones as wearing a burgundy jacket or hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes. He may be driving a black SUV with Virginia tag TWX3580.

As law enforcement agencies look for him, people in the area are asked to shelter in place. For questions, UVA's emergency hotline is 877-685-4836.

9:32 a.m. - Press conference coming

Authorities will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m., roughly 12 hours after the shooting at the University of Virginia was reported.

13News Now will provide live coverage.

NEW DEVELOPMENTS:



According to one local police official, there will be a press conference at 10:30 a.m., roughly 12 hours after the first reports of gunfire at #UVA.@13DanKennedy will anchor that coverage.



Stay with @13NewsNow for updates from Charlottesville. — Alex Littlehales 13News Now (@AlexLittlehales) November 14, 2022

8:16 a.m. - Number for non-emergency medical needs

The UVA Police Department said those sheltering in place with a non-emergency medical need can call 434-243-0968.

Update: If you are sheltering in place and have a non-emergency medical need, call 434-243-0968. For any emergency, call 9-1-1. — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

7:45 a.m. - Top Virginia officials weigh in on shooting

Hours after several people were shot at the University of Virginia, Virginia's top officials are sharing their thoughts.

"Praying for those at UVA," Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears wrote on Twitter.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares offered his prayers for the UVA family and community, saying his office is helping with the investigation.

"The Office of Attorney General is working with federal and state law enforcement and they are actively investigating the case," Miyares tweeted. "We will provide more information at the appropriate time."

Both of Virginia's U.S. senators also responded to the shooting.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said he is thinking of those impacted by the "tragic act of violence" at UVA.

"Please continue to follow all guidance from local law enforcement as they continue to coordinate the search for the perpetrator," Warner tweeted.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine tweeted that action is needed to make communities safer.

"Heartbroken to hear of another Virginia community devastated by gun violence," Kaine wrote. "Praying for the UVA community and closely monitoring the situation."

7:30 a.m. - Search for suspect continues

The UVA Police Department said the search for Christopher Jones continues. People at UVA's grounds should continue to shelter in place.

For questions about what's happening, UVA's emergency hotline is 877-685-4836.

UVA Alert: THE LAW ENFORCEMENT SEARCH ON AND AROUND UVA GROUNDS CONTINUES. REMAIN SHELTERED IN PLACE. EXPECT INCREASED LAW ENFORCEMENT PRESENCE. — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

6:45 a.m. - ATF joins investigation of shooting

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said it is responding to help Virginia State Police and the university investigate the shooting.

The agency's Washington field division, which covers Virginia, tweeted about the investigation shortly after 6:30 a.m.

6:35 a.m. - What UVA's president is saying

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., University President Jim Ryan confirmed that three people died and two others were hurt in the shooting.

Ryan didn't identify the victims or say if they were UVA students but said the university working with the families of the victims. He added they will share more details as soon as they can.

"This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia," Ryan wrote.

An update on the active shooter incident at UVA: pic.twitter.com/LLshF8JJcR — Jim Ryan (@presjimryan) November 14, 2022

Ryan also confirmed that the suspect, Christopher Jones, is a UVA student. As of 6:30 a.m., he remains at large and several law enforcement agencies are searching for him.

6:16 a.m. - Search for suspect underway

UVA's emergency management said to expect increased law enforcement presence as they search for Christopher Darnell Jones in the area of the university's grounds.

Officials asked people to continue sheltering in place.

UVA Alert: EXPECT INCREASED LAW ENFORCEMENT PRESENCE AT THIS TIME AS THEY DO A COMPLETE SEARCH ON AND AROUND UVA GROUNDS. REMAIN SHELTERED IN PLACE. — UVA Emergency Management (@UVA_EM) November 14, 2022

6:13 a.m. - Youngkin says Virginia State Police is helping

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wrote on Twitter that he and his wife, Suzanne, are praying for the UVA community.

He added that Virginia State Police is working with the UVA police department and local authorities, advising people to shelter in place while they work to find the suspect.